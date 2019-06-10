Misfits Market Review!

If you watch any videos on line, I’m sure you have seen an ad for Misfits Market and heard their tagline: “Always Fresh, Sometimes Normal”. Their amazing tagline is my spirit animal and I am smitten with it!

I came across this organic produce subscription service recently and I am pumped for so many reasons. Misfits Market delivers organic produce to your door for up to 50% less than grocery store prices.

They rescue all of the unwanted and ‘ugly’ but perfectly delicious produce. They are dedicated to breaking the cycle of food waste by helping delicious food find a good home.

Our first experience was AWESOME! I was surprised with how much produce we got and how fresh it all was. It was super convenient to have it all delivered to our door. If you want to give it a try for yourself, feel free to use this code to save 25% off your first order!

Let us know how you like it!

Paige