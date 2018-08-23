I’ve got big goals and I can not lie.

You have big goals too. There’s a result you desire. You want to live a BIG life that is free of limitations.



Maybe your goals are weight loss related, maybe it is to start your own business or change careers, maybe it’s to play with your kids without getting winded, or run your first 5k, or maybe it’s to get off your blood pressure medication.



Whatever it is, your daily habits are going to have more impact on meeting that goal and sustaining it in the long term.



If you or someone you know has ever gone to extreme measures to lose weight – diet pills, surgery, starvation diets, etc – the chances are VERY small that they were successful. And if they were, chances are that they couldn’t sustain the result. The reason is…



They were chasing a result while ignoring the process and focusing on the daily habits that shape their life. To be successful with anything long term, whether it’s nutrition, weight loss, fitness, business, performance – literally anything – you have to learn to fall in love with the process.



It’s not some grand action that gets you to lose 30 pounds. It’s the accumulation of the choices you make each and every day – the PROCESS – the HABIT – that gets you to the RESULT, not the other way around.



So if you ever find yourself frustrated with progress toward a desired outcome, be sure to stop and ask yourself – “are the behaviors I’m practicing every single day going to lead to the result I desire?”



The answer should be pretty clear.



And if the answer is “no”, what are you willing to change to make the answer “yes”?



Habit change is not easy. It is HARD!



Think about what you do on a daily basis – are these habits bringing you closer or further away from your goal? We don’t suggest going for a full lifestyle overhaul all at once, but rather be conscious of the choices you’re making each day knowing that each choice either widens or closes the gap between you and your goals.



Need extra support with this? Download our Habits for Massive Impact PDF to learn about the 5 habits that we believe will have the most impact in your life.





What choice do you continuously find yourself making in your daily life that you’d like to commit to changing to bring you closer to your goal? Hit reply and share your insights!



