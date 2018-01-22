Having a hard time getting to the gym on these snowy cold days? Feeling like you are in a bit of a rut with your workouts (or GULP – lack thereof workouts)? Give this Pump Up the Jam workout a GO. Pro Tip: pull the shades and let it rip!

Music has an incredible ability to pump us up and help us get through difficult workouts. In this workout, choose 4 of your favorite pump-up songs – they should be between 3:30 and 4 minutes long and PUMP UP THE JAM!

PUMP UP THE JAM WORKOUT

Warm-up with 5- 10 minutes of light cardio, then dynamic stretches (leg swings, arm circles, etc.).

After the workout, cool down with light cardio (walking, etc.) to bring down the heart rate, and then stretch.

Choose 4 of your favorite pump-up songs – they should be between 3:30 and 4:30 minutes long.

Song 1:

10 Jumping Jacks

10 Reverse Lunges (10/side)

10 Mountain climbers (10/side)

10 second rest (if needed)

Song 2:

10 Push-ups

10 Bodyweight Squats

10 Bent-Over Rows (10/side)

10 second rest (if needed)

Song 3:

10 Burpees

10 High Knees (10/side)

10 Walking Lunges w/ twist (5/side)

10 second rest (if needed)

Song 4:

10 Glute Bridges (hold 3 sec at top)

10 sec Side Plank (10 left / 10 right)

10 Mountain Climbers

10 second rest (if needed)

