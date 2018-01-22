Pump Up the Jam Workout

After the workout, cool down with light cardio (walking, etc.) to bring down the heart rate, and then stretch.
Choose 4 of your favorite pump-up songs – they should be between 3:30 and 4:30 minutes long.
Song 1:
10 Jumping Jacks
10 Reverse Lunges (10/side)
10 Mountain climbers (10/side)
10 second rest (if needed)
Song 2:
10 Push-ups
10 Bodyweight Squats
10 Bent-Over Rows (10/side)
10 second rest (if needed)
Song 3:
10 Burpees
10 High Knees (10/side)
10 Walking Lunges w/ twist (5/side)
10 second rest (if needed)
Song 4:
10 Glute Bridges (hold 3 sec at top)
10 sec Side Plank (10 left / 10 right)
10 Mountain Climbers
10 second rest (if needed)
Want more? Join our mailing list and never miss an update from us. Here we share our very best material that you can’t get anywhere else.