2017 year in review!

2017 was a great year – here is our year in review
In 2017 we…
- Trained 7,300 sessions
- Expanded our facility by 2,000 square feet
- Welcomed 185 new clients
- Survived a 4 day power outage
- Won best fitness business in Bangor
- Raised enough money to provide 38,000 meals through Burpees for Turkeys
- Created a partnership to support Sarah’s House
- Katie was promoted to senior trainer
- Nick joined our trainer team
- Jake became assistant manager
- Schaeffer is expecting a baby in May
- And the Wilcox family welcomed a new baby girl to the team
Here’s to 2018!