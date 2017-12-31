2017 year in review!

2017 was a great year – here is our year in review

In 2017 we…

  • Trained 7,300 sessions
  • Expanded our facility by 2,000 square feet
  • Welcomed 185 new clients
  • Survived a 4 day power outage
  • Won best fitness business in Bangor
  • Raised enough money to provide 38,000 meals through Burpees for Turkeys
  • Created a partnership to support Sarah’s House
  • Katie was promoted to senior trainer
  • Nick joined our trainer team
  • Jake became assistant manager
  • Schaeffer is expecting a baby in May
  • And the Wilcox family welcomed a new baby girl to the team

Here’s to 2018!

 

