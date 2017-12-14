Get ready for a new series to help you feel your best!

So this is it – we are getting so excited to welcome our new baby girl into the world. I will be taking the next 12 weeks off to take in all of the baby snuggles and new LOVE that this little bundle will be bringing to our family.



I will be leaving you in the very capable and caring hands of my husband, Mike Wilcox – who is also my business partner and best friend. Mike will be bringing you an awesome series over the next 12 weeks focused on getting your body in top physical shape.



He will be sharing with you techniques to help relieve pain, workouts that you can do at home, and new techniques for feeling your absolute best.



We hope you enjoy it and we hope you continue to enjoy this blog.



I am looking forward catching up with you all again in April!



Happy Holidays!



Paige