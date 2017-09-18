Melissa Canwell is an inspiration. Her story is a story of determination, grit, and commitment.

Melissa always has such a positive attitude and she has inspired her entire family and those closest to her to cultivate a lifestyle of health and wellness. She has not only transformed her life – she has transformed the lives of people around her.

She has gained the confidence to do all of the things in life that she loves doing and has also fallen in love with some new activities. Melissa has gotten very into mud runs and obstacle course races and even organized a team from Wilcox to participate in the first Wicked Muddy Mainer this year.

It hasn’t been an easy path for Melissa – she has experienced some setbacks with injuries that she sustained while doing an obstacle course race.

This is where the story gets good – most people would use this as justification to Netflix & Chill. Not Melissa. She was back to her training session just one week after breaking her ankle. Our trainers were able to make modifications to stabilize her ankle so that she could still remain consistent with her training program.

Check out Melissa’s story here:

Melissa has been training with Wilcox Wellness & Fitness on a consistent basis and has made incredible progress.

“I NEVER thought I could love exercise…and since first visiting Wilcox Wellness & fitness, I fell in love with it!

I couldn’t even do one push-up or a plank when I first started working out now I can do a plank on 3 medicine balls, do several push-ups from my toes

I now have some muscle definition I have received so many compliments from my co-workers, friends, and family since training with you” – Melissa Canwell

Congratulations Melissa! Thank you for being an inspiration to us all!

If Melissa’s story has inspired you, we would love to talk with you about how to get started with your commitment to healthy living. Click here to schedule a time to chat with us:

http://www.wilcoxwellnessfitness.com/letschat.html

Happy Training!

Paige

QuickStart Program

If this story inspired you to commit to your own health and fitness, download our free QuickStart Program here and get started today at home: http://www.wilcoxwellnessfitness.com/quickstart.html

Join our Facebook Group

https://www.facebook.com/groups/WilcoxHealthyLiving/

Join our private Facebook Group – Healthy Living with Wilcox Wellness & Fitness. We created this Facebook group to create a community of like-minded individuals supporting each other in pursuit of their health and fitness goals. This is a place for you to ask questions, share resources, build relationships, support each other, and celebrate each other’s wins. We will be posting in here daily all things healthy living. You will learn the strategies and techniques that we have used to help our clients live their very best healthy life.