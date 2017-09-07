Behind the Scenes at Wilcox: How Schaeffer – A Wilcox Trainer sees the other trainers!

Trainers can sometimes be intimidating! What I love about our community at Wilcox is we are all real people! I work with the most amazing crew I could ever ask for, and this is how I see the training team at Wilcox Wellness Fitness!

Mike Wilcox: Mike is always excited to be at the gym and by the time he has laced his shoes up he is typically already singing along to whatever music is on. Mike is a jokester but is still able to get the serious business done! He will never let you get away with bad form and before and after the sessions he is typically making someone laugh. Mike is smart, he knows how to speak to you to help you think of things a different way. He believes in whoever he is training so intensely that they begin to believe in themselves too! Mike is human, and lives his life in a good balance! I once decorated and ate cookies with Mike, Paige and their 3-year-old son, Hazen. One of my favorite “behind the scenes” memory of Mike is whenever he stood outside the office door to scare his wife Paige as she was about to come out!!

​

Katie Norwood: Katie is a hard worker and loves to push people out of their comfort zones…but equally she likes to push herself out of her comfort zone. Katie loves popcorn in case you did not know that about her… Katie is strong, both physically and mentally…. who else just runs 26.2 miles for fun without being mentally strong? My favorite Katie quote is “sometimes you just gotta pull up your pants and knock out those burpees!”

​

Nick Sprague: We are still getting to know Nick! The more Nick gets comfortable the more I learn about him! Nick has begun to sing along to the music so watch out, when us trainers get comfortable to push clients we start singing! Nick has a sly little laugh he lets out when he knows he has a good workout planned! Nick is hard working and has grown a lot since joining the trainer team at Wilcox! If you want to distract Nick talk to him about his 2 cats at home, I am not sure if it will work in the training session …but it works behind the desk! ;-)

About Me – Schaeffer Grierson: People say that I am a very compassionate and kind hearted person. I love my job here at Wilcox and I care deeply about my clients’ success both in the gym and in life. I have had my own struggles with health and fitness and I am so thankful for that experience because it allows me to help our clients more deeply along their health and fitness journey. I am an animal lover – I have 2 dogs and a cat that I absolutely love to pieces.

See! We aren’t so bad! We are all just people trying to make the world a better place through healthy living. Come in say hi and Happy Training!