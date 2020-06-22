Life Happens FOR Us, Not TO Us

We’re in a time knowing things aren’t normal, but they will eventually be normal again. We are entering the in-between – the not knowing when things will go back to normal or what that will look like can be agonizing. The hard part about this for so many people is that it’s entirely out of our control. We want to control. We want certainty. And it is simply impossible to control a pandemic. Really, we are always kind of under the delusion that we’re in control of our own world.

As the weeks in global quarantine are passing by, many of us have settled into a new normal. One without child care, and hugs from a friend, and high fives from your trainer. One with more family, more time to focus, and more time to aspire for greater things in life. We’re in this in-between space, walking this strange thin line… One of fear mixed with enjoyment. One of panic but also calm.

Some people are using this opportunity to step up their life’s game – connecting more deeply with family, or creating new businesses, or taking some much needed R&R, or working on projects that have been on the to-do list forever. Others are paralyzed by fear and uncertainty. It’s all ok. There’s no right or wrong response to an experience none of us have ever had before. It will pass. This is a new temporary normal. And as we re-enter society, that will also become a new temporary normal.