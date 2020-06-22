Life Happens FOR Us, Not TO Us

We are entering the in-between – the not knowing when things will go back to normal or what that will look like can be agonizing. The hard part about this for so many people is that it’s entirely out of our control.
We want to control. We want certainty.
And it is simply impossible to control a pandemic.
Really, we are always kind of under the delusion that we’re in control of our own world.
One with more family, more time to focus, and more time to aspire for greater things in life. We’re in this in-between space, walking this strange thin line…
One of fear mixed with enjoyment.
One of panic but also calm.
Others are paralyzed by fear and uncertainty.
It’s all ok. There’s no right or wrong response to an experience none of us have ever had before.
It will pass.
This is a new temporary normal. And as we re-enter society, that will also become a new temporary normal.
So, when you’re finding yourself torn or paralyzed by the state of the world, the news, and the 4 walls of your home, go inward.
How can you choose to make this the best possible, growth-oriented experience for yourself? I promise answering that question will help us all get through this with a lot more ease.
Let me know the silver linings you’ve uncovered in all of this. Share in the comments below.
We’re in it together and we will get to the other side of this stronger together.
Lots of love,
Paige
Photo Credit: Hazen (6 years old – he took this photo while I was making his breakfast. The first of 759 meals that I will make throughout the course of the day for my 2 kids. I know you parents out there feel me!)
