Life Happens FOR Us, Not TO Us

Home, , , , , , ,
By
We’re in a time knowing things aren’t normal, but they will eventually be normal again.

We are entering the in-between – the not knowing when things will go back to normal or what that will look like can be agonizing. The hard part about this for so many people is that it’s entirely out of our control.

We want to control. We want certainty.

And it is simply impossible to control a pandemic.

Really, we are always kind of under the delusion that we’re in control of our own world.

As the weeks in global quarantine are passing by, many of us have settled into a new normal. One without child care, and hugs from a friend, and high fives from your trainer.

One with more family, more time to focus, and more time to aspire for greater things in life. We’re in this in-between space, walking this strange thin line…

One of fear mixed with enjoyment.

One of panic but also calm.

Some people are using this opportunity to step up their life’s game – connecting more deeply with family, or creating new businesses, or taking some much needed R&R, or working on projects that have been on the to-do list forever.

Others are paralyzed by fear and uncertainty.

It’s all ok. There’s no right or wrong response to an experience none of us have ever had before.

It will pass.

This is a new temporary normal. And as we re-enter society, that will also become a new temporary normal.

We will always be impacted by these events, but my hope is that it’s all for the better on the other side… and I really believe it can be better because I believe that everything happens for a reason and life happens FOR us, not TO us.

So, when you’re finding yourself torn or paralyzed by the state of the world, the news, and the 4 walls of your home, go inward.

How can you choose to make this the best possible, growth-oriented experience for yourself? I promise answering that question will help us all get through this with a lot more ease.

Let me know the silver linings you’ve uncovered in all of this. Share in the comments below.

We’re in it together and we will get to the other side of this stronger together.

Lots of love,

Paige

Photo Credit: Hazen (6 years old – he took this photo while I was making his breakfast. The first of 759 meals that I will make throughout the course of the day for my 2 kids. I know you parents out there feel me!)


WANT MORE OF THIS? Be sure to connect with us on Social Media. We post daily on both Facebook and Instagram for motivation, inspiration, and helpful tips, tricks, and strategies for healthy living. You can join our private Facebook group to go even deeper with us or book a call to see how you can get started training with us in person. We can’t wait to connect with you and support you along your journey with healthy living!

Paige Wilcox

About Paige Wilcox

This blog, Inspire Healthy Living is focused on actionable strategies for healthy living that are going to make a major impact on your life. I will be working with our trainer team to cover a broad range of health and fitness topics that can be easily integrated into your daily life. At Wilcox Wellness & Fitness, we are passionate about helping people live their very best life and we believe that the foundation for your best life starts with a commitment to healthy living.