We are so grateful for you.

I just had to say it today.

Because the world is full of enough negativity right now.

So, I wanted to give you a little reminder today….

I’m so grateful for you. For sharing this space with me. For reading my words.

And I know I’m not the only one.

You mean so much to so many of the people in your life.

Your life, your spirit, and your energy matter in a big way.

You are stronger than you even realize.

You’ve left your positive imprint on so many people over the years.

People remember you and your kindness and are better because of their encounter with you, no matter how big or small.

The world is better because you’re in it.

You can get through all things.

And most importantly…

You are loved.

<3

​Paige

