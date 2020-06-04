Health and fitness can be very elusive, multi-failure, hard to reach for the majority of people. You may have even thought at one point that it’s just not possible for YOU to achieve your goals, especially when under the influence of prior failures.

My first piece of advice is just take the first step. Then the next step, and then the next. If you keep taking a step forward, you eventually arrive at your destination.

It’s simple when you look at it like that, isn’t it?

It comes down to making the right choices at each meal, to exercise consistently, to go to sleep on time, to drink water, etc.

When you start to build your confidence and see results around something you may have previously believed to be impossible, it’s incredible what areas of your life open up.

I’ve seen people grow courageous enough to start businesses or change careers because of their fitness results.

I’ve seen people choose to leave bad relationships from the confidence they built through fitness.

I’ve seen 50 and 60-year-old previously un-athletic people pursue fitness certifications because of how their results made them feel and the desire to pass that on to others.

So, whether you’re deep into your fitness journey or just thinking about getting started, know that if you keep your mind open, success in fitness shows you that anything is possible.

Fitness is empowerment to the core. Believe it and be amazed by the expansion of your mind as you see the possibilities.

Happy training,

Wilcox Wellness & Fitness

