Make 10 lunches in 10 minutes: Meal Prep made easy!

Last week I talked about the importance of meal prepping and shared our Meal Planning Guide with you. One of the misconceptions about meal prepping is that it takes forever to do. But I’m here to tell you that doesn’t have to be the case! I wanted to share with you how I spend 10 minutes (or less) to make a weeks worth of Buddha Bowls (10 bowls) to feed 2 hungry adults for lunch during the work week. (I do tend to exaggerate – but that was not an exaggeration- I literally set a timer and went for it!)

A lot of people have asked me how I do this so quickly. And I will say a few things – I have been doing this for a WHILE. (1) I was not this fast when I first started #mealprepping. As with anything, practice makes perfect AND speeds up the process. (2) It comes down to the prepping – preparing your work space, having the right storage containers, etc…. I outline all of that in the Meal Prep Guide that we put out recently. If you don’t have that yet, grab your copy here!

Buddha Bowls can be ANYTHING – mostly plant based, with a good balance of carbs, fat, and protein. The cool thing is, you can throw anything in that you want! Use your dinner leftovers, use the freshest local produce, add lots of greens, include a grain, and top it off with something crunchy.

Here is my step by step of how I whip together 10 Buddha bowls in less than 10 minutes:

Step 1: line up all of your containers

Step 2: get out all of your ingredients

Step 3: add all of your greens to all of your containers

Step 4: batch add all of your veggies. This week I used: bell pepper, broccoli, and cooked beats.

Step 5: add your protein source. This week I had Mike grill up some extra chicken thighs for our Sunday dinner and I chopped these up and added them to our bowl.

Step 6: add your whole grain. This was also a dinner leftover. This week we used faro but you can use quinoa, brown rice, etc… whatever your little heart desires.

Step 7: top it off with something like sunflower seeds, chia seeds, flaxseed, sesame seeds, etc… We used sunflower seeds this week. I love the subtle salty crunchy.

Step 8: the most difficult step of all – stack these up in your fridge. (I leave this job for Mike – he LOVES it – kidding)



D O N E

In the morning you whip one of these bad boys out of your leaning tower of Pisa fridge, dress it with your fave salad dressing, and you are out the door.

Having your lunch locked and loaded for the week will make all the difference in the world in terms of your success sticking to your nutrition goals. It is just one less thing you need to think about, worry about, or plan for in the week. AND – it takes next to no time to prepare.

So let me know – are you going to give this a go next week? I hope so! Let me know how it goes for you and what is going to be in your bowl!

E N J O Y!

Paige