Committing to a Healthy Lifestyle – Tammy’s Story

One of the things that make our jobs at Wilcox Wellness & Fitness so rewarding is seeing the incredible progress that our clients make to transform their lives in a relatively short period of time.

Tammy McLaughlin is one of those incredible stories. Tammy has come such a long way in just a short period of time. She has completely changed her life by committing to a healthy lifestyle that she will be able to sustain for the rest of her life.



Tammy has such a positive attitude and is an absolute joy to train. Her positive energy and strong work ethic are contagious. We just love that Tammy is always willing to try new exercises and the brightness that she brings to the training sessions.

Watch Tammy’s Story Here:

Here is what Tammy had to say about her experience:

“My name is Tammy McLaughlin, I’m 43 years old, I am a certified dental assistant and clinical team leader at creative Dental Solutions, and I also hold a massage therapy license on the side.

I was so nervous about making email contact, I scoured every inch of the website over and over and over again and I bet I filled out that initial contact form a dozen times before I actually hit send.

I was so worried about feeling uncomfortable and out of place like I had in past other gyms, but I very quickly found that I had nothing to worry about.

The trainers are a wonderful group of people I love every one of them. Their positivity, caring, and happiness is contagious, and the people that I work out with, they’re like family. I love that it feels like we’re all in it together.

I look forward to seeing these people every day and I love to meet new clients because I know how much they’re going to love it here too.

I was miserable. I’d been physically, mentally, and emotionally exhausted for so long. I was stuck in a routine of terrible insomnia only to fall asleep 30 minutes before my alarm would go off, and then hit snooze 5 times, not having enough time to eat breakfast and then head off for a very long day of work.

Then after work, I would come home eat and fall asleep in front of the recliner until it was time to get up and go to bed and then repeat.

I had chronic headaches, chronic brain fog, and a chronic bad mood which wasn’t good for anyone.

I also have a family history of Alzheimer’s disease. If that’s in the cards for me in the future, will committing to a healthy lifestyle change that for me? I hope so, either way, I want to ensure that I’m able to fully enjoy my life whatever the future brings.

I think the biggest impact for me is that training here has given me back control of my life. It’s so much easier from the state I’m in right now to be aware of how I’m feeling both mentally and physically, and how little change is an activity and nutrition have such a huge effect. I have so much more energy than I had before. I no longer have a chronic headache and I can think so much more clearly, and I’m just generally so much more happy.”

