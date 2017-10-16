What is your moon shot?

Earlier this month, my husband and I had the opportunity to attend an incredible conference in Toronto with a bunch of other ‘heart-centered entrepreneurs’. We heard from thought leaders like Simon Sinek, Danielle Laport, and Lewis Howes to name just a few.

The theme of the conference was going after your moonshot. A moonshot is defined as an ambitious, exploratory and ground-breaking project. Google defines a moonshot as a project or proposal that (1) addresses a huge problem (2) proposes a radical solution (3) uses breakthrough technology.

JFK had a moonshot…

“WE CHOOSE TO GO TO THE MOON. NOT BECAUSE THEY ARE EASY BUT BECAUSE THEY ARE HARD. BECAUSE THAT CHALLENGE IS THE ONE WE ARE WILLING TO ACCEPT.” – JOHN F KENNEDY

We also got to hear from Naveen Jain who is an entrepreneur and philanthropist drive to solve the world’s biggest challenges through innovation. Jain is the founder of a company called Moon Express – the only company to have permission from the US government to leave earth orbit and land on the moon. Jain’s company is working to develop technologies to harvest planetary resources on the moon in order to develop infrastructure to make humanity a multi-planetary society.

To me this is just incredible – Jain is not an engineer, or an astronaut, or trained in anything related to leaving earth orbit. He just has big dreams and sees an opportunity to make humanity a multi-planetary society.

We live in a world where we can go to the moon if we want to. The sky is no longer the limit. There are no limits.

Need help getting inspired to set that Big Hairy Audacious Goal? Take a look at our free Goals to Stir your Soul Workshop to get inspired.

So – what is your moonshot? What are you working on? Does it set your soul on fire?

I would love to hear from you!

Paige