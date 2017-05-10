This made my day! We just received this postcard from one of our amazing clients. Her name is Sarah and she is on a quest to travel and experience the world. How cool!

Sarah just got back from Mexico City where she climbed to the top of Piramide de La Luna. She said she thinks a year ago she would have had a hard time getting to the top of them and she would have been in a world of pain.

Her weekly workouts have taught her to not be afraid of the discomfort and when to push and when to rest. She even said that she wasn’t sore at the end of this journey.

AWESOME!

This is our WHY. This is why we do what we do at Wilcox Wellness & Fitness – so that people like Sarah can climb Piramide de La Luna with confidence, enjoying each and every step of the way.

It is not about how much you can lift, how fast you can go, or any fancy fitness tricks. It is not about what you do in the gym. It is about what you do in the gym that prepares you for everything else in life. It is about being capable and confident.

It is about doing all of the things in life that you love doing. And enjoying them…

It’s about doing the things that you love to do without suffering through the experience. It’s about enjoying the climb, enjoying the journey, and feeling great at the end. Not suffering, not being sore for days so that it ruins the rest of your vacation.

Find the things that you love that set your soul on fire. For Sarah, this is travel – exploring the world and climbing to the top of the Piramide de La Luna! She knows that in order to enjoy that – she needs to invest in her health and fitness.

Putting the work in at the gym will gain you these type of experiences, more fun, and enjoyment.

As a follow-up to my last post, Connect with your WHY, stir your soul.

Enjoy!

Paige

PS: If Sarah’s story motivated you to commit to a healthier lifestyle – please download our QuickStart Guide. This is my gift to you. This QuickStart Guide will get you started with healthy habits in the comfort of your own home.



https://wilcoxwellnessfitness.leadpages.co/leadbox-1488844310.js

Join our Facebook Group https://www.facebook.com/groups/WilcoxHealthyLiving/ Join our private Facebook Group – Healthy Living with Wilcox Wellness & Fitness. We created this Facebook group to create a community of like minded individuals supporting each other in pursuit of their health and fitness goals. This is a place for you to ask questions, share resources, build relationships, support each other, and celebrate each other’s wins. We will be posting in here daily all things healthy living. You will learn the strategies and techniques that we have used to help our clients live their very best healthy life.

Learn more about our KickStart Program! http://www.wilcoxwellnessfitness.com/kickstart.html The KickStart Program is designed to help you form healthy habits that you can sustain for a lifetime. The program includes 14 group personal training sessions and a complete whole foods based meal plan. Click the link above to learn more.