Connect With Your Why, Stir Your Soul

In my line of work, people often come to me and ask what the secret is to achieving long-term health and fitness. My answer back to them is always WHY? WHY is the most important question anyone can ask for anyone or anything.

Your WHY needs to stir your soul. Your WHY needs to get you up on a rainy day in May to get to the gym when all you want to do is make a fortress out of pillows. Your WHY needs to drive you to order the salad over the fried clams. Your WHY needs to be stronger than anything else.

I want you to understand that it is not about losing weight. It is about living your best life. It is about having the energy and motivation to do the things in life that make you happy to be alive. It is about being focused and centered and enjoying time in the now. It is about overcoming obstacles to make you both physically and mentally stronger.

I can coach you through these concepts but you really need to internalize it. Your WHY is different from everyone else’s – just as unique as your finger print.

The truth is, unless you have done the work to get very clear on WHY you want to chase after health and fitness… I can’t help you.

I want to help you – but I can’t. And the reason is you have to find your WHY first. Your goals have to matter to you.

You could have an elite team of superstars working to help you eat right, train effectively, sleep to peak, and stay hydrated but if you didn’t have a solid WHY you would not be successful for a lifetime.

You may get some short term results. These may make you feel pretty awesome for a while. But if you don’t have a WHY you are not going to be motivated to sustain these results for a lifetime.

And… I am in it for the long haul. I don’t care about short-term results. I care about making an impact on the world with solid, lasting, lifelong results. Massive change.

Even with the best support – a personal chef, a trainer, a butcher, a baker, and a candlestick maker – healthy living is hard. Healthy living is not the path of least resistance and if you don’t have a solid WHY behind you – like the water flowing you will eventually take the path of least resistance.

You see, I have this innate urge to help people live healthy because I know in the long term it will allow them to create the life they have always wanted.

If you need a little extra nudge to find your WHY, connect to your true purpose, and make a plan to start creating the life of your dreams

Enjoy!

Paige Wilcox

Goals to Stir Your Soul

