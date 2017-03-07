How a working mom of 5 committed to healthy living and started feeling AWESOME again

Life is just so busy. We are pulled in so many different directions. We have commitments at work, with our families, and in the community. Taking care of ourselves and committing to healthy living falls to the bottom of the list.

This works OK for a period of time. Eventually, it will catch up with us and being all things to all people leaves us feeling depleted and drained at the end of the day.

In order to be at our best for the people who rely on us, we need to commit first to taking care of ourselves. ‘You need to put your oxygen mask on first.’

With all that we have on our plates, it can seem unbelievably overwhelming to commit to our own health and wellness. It doesn’t need to be that hard. Make the decision today to commit to our habits for massive impact and you will be well on your way to creating incredible positive change in your life.

Habits for massive impact include: eating breakfast, eating consistently throughout the day, eating whole foods, drinking half your body weight in fluid ounces daily, and getting active. Simple, right?

Our client, Alyson Ade did just this. She made the decision that she was ready to make massive impact on her life and to start feeling better.

Alyson is an inspiration for all of us here at Wilcox Wellness & Fitness! Alyson is a mom to five children under the age of 14. Five children under the age of 14! Hello busy mama!

She works full-time as a physical therapist and she supports her thriving family business.

Alyson started training with us about a year ago. She has made some pretty major lifestyle shifts – staying on point with our meal plan and making it to her training sessions. Alyson is so committed and dedicated to improving herself each and every day. She even drives an hour and a half round trip to train with us.

Here is a video of Alyson training and what she has to say about making the commitment to healthy living…

Here is what our team is saying about working with Alyson:

“Alyson always brings an amazing attitude and an incredible amount of focus and determination to her training sessions.” – Mike “Alyson is an inspiration, she gives it her all, 100% every day. Alyson motivates me to be a better trainer. I love to find new ways to push her because it is so fun to see how she rises to meet the challenge.” –Katie “Alyson is successfully balancing so many things in her life – 2 businesses, a job of her own, and 5 kids. In the midst of all of this she has committed to taking care of herself so she can do a better job for everyone around her. I am so inspired by her dedication.” – Schaeffer

At Wilcox Wellness & Fitness, we are all truly inspired by how Alyson commits to healthy living and we hope you will be too!

If Alyson’s story inspired you to get a step closer to committing to your health and fitness, download our free guide to support you as you get started at home.

Enjoy!

Paige

