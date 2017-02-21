How Glory Boarding can improve your confidence

Positive self-talk is one of the most powerful tools in the world, and we’re constantly ‘talking’ in our subconscious mind. The words that we use can either be positive and build us up or negative and tear us down. It is critical to understand the words that we are using and work to reframe those words and thoughts into a more positive story. Because… what we focus on expands; we become the product of our thoughts; and life is too short for any story that is short of positive.

Self-talk can have a huge impact on our lives, our confidence, the way we feel and our overall well-being. Self talk can help you:

Feel better about yourself

Build confidence

Reframe events in your life

Overcome obstacles

Have a better feeling of control in your life

For us to strive to become the healthiest and best version of ourselves, sometimes we need to build ourselves up a little bit so we can deeply believe that we are ‘worth it’ and that we are ‘awesome’! In one of our recent Trainer Development Meetings at Wilcox Wellness & Fitness we had our team go through a ‘Glory Boarding’ exercise from Danielle LaPorte. This exercise is all about free association with different writing prompts to help you remember and celebrate all of your past victories and accomplishments.

We found this ‘Glory Boarding’ exercise a lot of fun to complete as a team. The exercise prompts you to sing your own praises which can be uncomfortable for some. If you find that you are too shy to ‘blow your own horn,’ you will be encouraged to answer in the way that the person who loves you most would answer. You can go as far back in life as you want for your evidence of greatness. This is your resume of wonder!

We had our team fill out the worksheet alone and share their reflections on the process in our next team meeting. Here is what we found:

It was challenging to get started – It is not often that we sing our own praises or blow our own horn. Humans by nature are generally humble beings so it can seem strange to celebrate yourself in this way.

Once we got started it was a lot of fun – like a trip down memory lane – remembering all of the successes of our lives.

It was so much fun to recognize patterns in our successes. This is revealing to our interests and our core competencies. Recognizing these patterns can lead you to make the following ‘self-talk’ statement ‘If I can overcome that obstacle, then I most certainly can…”

We noticed that it was easy to get ‘stuck’ in one category of our lives. For our trainers, they got stuck answering the questions as they relate to their athletic pursuits vs. thinking out side the box. For example, one of our trainers answered the prompt ‘LAUNCHED’ with ‘Launched a 50 pound sand ball.’ Push yourself to think outside of the box and celebrate areas of your life where you may feel less strong. This will help build your confidence in this area of your life.

Sharing our glory boarding reflections with our team was a blast! We laughed and we encouraged each other to go a step further with the responses. For example, the trainer who ‘Launched a 50 pound sand ball, also helped launch our very successful KickStart Program which provides a framework for our clients to create massive impact in their life.

Glory Boarding is a great way for you to celebrate your past successes and build up your positive self-talk. If you are not into the worksheet provided, take just 10 minutes today and write down 10 things that you love about yourself in this very moment. Keep this list or the Glory Boarding worksheet with you, and glance over it if you feel yourself slipping into a negative mindset. Honor yourself and respect yourself for what you are capable of. Fuel yourself well with positive thoughts, a great environment, and good food and you can take your life in any direction you choose. Please share with us your experience with Glory Boarding – what you learned about yourself or what you struggled with. You can share in our private Facebook Group (your comments will only be visible to those in the group – not your Facebook news feed). Here is the link to our private Facebook Group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/WilcoxHealthyLiving/

We can’t wait to hear from you!

Happy Glory Boarding!

Paige

