Staying on point when you are always on the run…

Life is just so busy – we are pulled in so many different directions. We have responsibilities at home, busy careers, and involvement in community events that keep us on the run and away from our kitchens that we have stocked with the most nutritious of foods ;).

It can be challenging to stay on point in terms of nutrition when we are on the run and out of our routine. Challenging, yes… impossible… not at all. In this blog we are going to share with you some of our best strategies for staying on point on the run. We even have a free guide for you to download and take with you:

This guide covers how to fuel your body on the run with with healthier options so that you feel better, have more energy, and are able to keep up with your busy lifestyle. Download the guide here.

Here are some of our favorite on the go snacks that fuel us up and make us feel awesome to conquer the day:

If you are on the go and planning on eating out at a restaurant, you can still stay on track with your health and fitness goals… even if you are at a burger joint. Here are our best strategies for eating on point while dining out:

Before the Restaurant:

Look at the menu before you leave home and choose the items you want (check online)

Drink 8oz of water before you leave home

Eat something light before you go (apple + almonds). This’ll help you ward off the chip/bread bowl.

At the Restaurant:

Always order sauce on the side

Choose a protein with 2 vegetables and a healthy fat (avocado)

Order your burger with no bun or on a salad

Change it up – if meat over pasta, ask for the same but over salad instead.

Make sure not to order anything fried

Ask for no added salt

Add extra vegetables

Ask for a double order of mixed vegetables with real butter or olive oil instead of pasta or rice

For breakfast, instead of home fries, ask for sliced tomatoes or a side of fruit

Items Not on the Menu:

You can ask for steamed vegetables as a side (add real butter or olive oil)

You can order a grilled protein (chicken, salmon, etc.) with just salt and pepper

Ask for a lettuce wrap instead of bread or a bun

If you are eating at home, you have even more control over the quality of ingredients and controlling what goes into your meals. Below are some of our favorite food swaps for healthy living.

Food Swaps:

Spaghetti –> Spaghetti squash

Chips–> Baked sweet potato chips or beet chips or kale chips

Fries–> Baked sweet potato or carrot fries

Rice–> Cauliflower rice

Pizza Crust–> Crust made with cauliflower rice

Potatoes at breakfast–> Sliced tomatoes

Sandwich bread –> Lettuce wrap

Mayonnaise –> Honey mustard or Paleo Mayo

Sugar –> honey or maple syrup

Sour cream –> Greek yogurt, coconut oil, or applesauce

Toast –> Ezekiel bread

Croutons–> Sliced almonds (in salad)

Bowl of ice cream–> Small Bowl of frozen cherries or grapes

Even if you are eating out you can make a few minor swaps to make your meal more nourishing. Be sure to download our complete Healthy Eating On the Go – a busy person’s guide.

Let us know how it goes!

