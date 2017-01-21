As a follow up to last week’s article, What your trainer wants you to know, I thought I would introduce you to a few of our trainers at Wilcox Wellness & Fitness. Katie Norwood has just been promoted to a senior trainer. Katie encourage everyone to make their training session… ‘the best part of the day.’

Katie started training with us in 2013. Katie fully embraces our mission to help people enhance their lives by forming healthy habits they can sustain for a lifetime. Katie is a passionate trainer and brightens the days of anyone she interacts with. We are so proud of Katie’s hard work and dedication to helping others achieve success.

Click the image below to watch Katie’s trainer story video:

http://bit.ly/2jQNBh8

Here are a few of our favorite quotes from Katie…

Katie became a personal trainer because she wanted to help positively change people’s lives. She is doing just that! She has worked with clients struggling with Parkinson’s disease to help them improve their balance, stamina, and overall quality of life. Katie has worked with clients to help them lose over 100 pounds and worked to help prepare clients for endurance events.

Katie became a trainer because she wanted to help people live their very best life. She believes that when you commit to healthy living, there will be changes on the outside, but the most important changes occur internally.

“The best compliment I can receive is when someone says, ‘that workout was awesome! It was the best part of my day!'” – Katie Norwood

Thanks Katie for brightening our days and helping others live their very best life through health and fitness!

Happy Training!

Paige

Join our Facebook Group

https://www.facebook.com/groups/WilcoxHealthyLiving/

Join our private Facebook Group – Healthy Living with Wilcox Wellness & Fitness. We created this Facebook group to create a community of like minded individuals supporting each other in pursuit of their health and fitness goals. This is a place for you to ask questions, share resources, build relationships, support each other, and celebrate each other’s wins. We will be posting in here daily all things healthy living. You will learn the strategies and techniques that we have used to help our clients live their very best healthy life.

Learn more about our KickStart Program!

http://www.wilcoxwellnessfitness.com/kickstart.html

The KickStart Program is designed to help you form healthy habits that you can sustain for a lifetime. The program includes 14 group personal training sessions and a complete whole foods based meal plan. Click the link above to learn more.

Schedule a call

http://www.wilcoxwellnessfitness.com/lets-get-started-consultation.html

Getting serious about achieving your health and fitness goals this year? Awesome! This isn’t our first rodeo – we have a proven path to help people achieve their very best life and form healthful habits that they can sustain for a lifetime. Click the link above to schedule a no obligation call with me to chat about your health and fitness goals.