What we put on our skin absorbs directly into our bodies…

This week we are launching a ReFocus Program for our current clients. This program is designed to help our clients take their health and fitness to the next level and refocus to kick 2017 off with a bang. One of the topics that we are addressing in our program is the potential hazards and toxins in our health and beauty products. What we put on our skin is directly absorbed into our bodies.

It is very important that we play close attention to our health and beauty products. Look to get organic or all natural products to avoid extra exposure to chemicals. Take a look at the illustration below, as you can see our health and beauty products are filled with chemicals that can disrupt your hormone balance and wreak havoc on your overall health.

Alright – that chart is overwhelming… If you choose just one substance to eliminate, eliminate parabens from your health and beauty products. Parabens are one of the most toxic offenders – they can mimic estrogen in the body and have been found in breast tumor tissue. There is good news and bad news associated with eliminating parabens from our health and beauty products:

Good News: if you find a product without parabens, they are more likely to contain no other ‘nasty stuff’ because the company is likely more health conscious because they have already made the decision not to use parabens in their product.

Bad News: Finding products without parabens is going to be a challenge as parabens are the single most widely used preservative in personal care products.

Check Your Pits…

Another area that you want to spend a lot of time researching products that will work for you is with your deodorant or antiperspirant. Aluminum is generally the active ingredient in most mainstream deodorants. A study from the Journal of Inorganic Biochemistry proved that the aluminum is not only getting absorbed into the body through our underarms, but that it accumulated in our tissues in the outer parts of breast tissue. This is NOT normal and has been linked to breast cancer and Alzheimer’s.

Take some time and find a natural, aluminum-free deodorant that works for you. This will be a process but it will be worth it for your long term health. Give these options a try: Natural Deodorant from Fabula Nebuloe (a Holden, Maine based company) or Crystal Essence Deodorant Roll-On, Lavender and White Tea.

In our quest to find the healthiest products for my daily routine, we came across a free app called THINK DIRTY. This app allows you to scan products using their barcode and will give you the THINK DIRTY rating on a scale of 0 to 10. Your goal is to get your products rating as close to 0 as possible. The app even makes better recommendations based on product type for you. Check it out!

Where to Start…

Try to eliminate the parabens and the aluminum. We have a few brands that we really like. They are Alba, JASON, Honest, & Kiss My Face. These brands are generally cost effective, easy to find, and work well. Paige Padgett, author of Green Beauty Rules also puts out a great list of ‘green cosmetics’ that we like to use as a resource as well. Here is the link:

http://paigepadgett.com/brands/

Paige

