The best shape ever – committing to healthy living in retirement





Most people think retirement is a time to slow down, take it easy, and enjoy the good life. Not Chuck Allen who is a retired Game Warden and not a lot of the clients that we work with at Wilcox Wellness & Fitness. We love seeing people ramp up their commitment to healthy living in their retirement years. People who make the decision to commit to healthy living in their golden years bask in the glory of increased energy levels and greater mental clarity. They feel a true sense of accomplishment and they live the best years of their lives to the fullest – without any limitations.

The temptation to soften in your retirement years is seductive. No schedules to keep, no meetings to attend, no children to tend. Everyone knows that committing to health and fitness is an investment that will certainly pay off in the long term. Most people just have too many mental obstacles to overcome before they get started…

I have never worked out in a gym in my life…

I am deconditioned / out of shape…

I don’t want to look silly…

I need to return my library books on Tuesday…

Forget the obstacles that could potentially get in your way. Think about what you want your life to look like. Do you want to have the energy to keep up with your grandkids? What do you love to do? Golf? Fish? Hike? Garden? Whatever it is that you love to do will quickly become uncomfortable if you don’t commit to your health and fitness in your retirement years. Training is going to give you all of the tools to prepare your body to LOVE and ENJOY these activities for the rest of your life.

These are the best years of your life! These are the years that you worked hard your entire life to get to. What do you want these years to look like? It is never too late to design the life that you want and to overcome any thoughts that may have held you back in the past.

You have worked hard for these years your entire adult life. You deserve to do all of the things you love to do without the accepted aches and pains associated with aging. You deserve to have the confidence to get outdoors, have fun, work in your garden without having a sore back, climb a hill without getting winded, and chase after those adorable grandkids of yours.

Chuck started his retirement by committing to his health and fitness so that he could increase his energy levels and enjoy his grandchildren. When he started with us, his 3 main goals were to increase his core strength, work on his flexibility, and increase his cardiovascular conditioning. Chuck is super modest, is an avid outdoorsman and has been active most of his life. In just a short time, Chuck has achieved his goals and then some and is running circles around most of us in the gym. He has lost over 34 pounds and is feeling great. Chuck has even gotten his wife on board to commit to the nutrition program. This is what it is all about! They are now living their retirement years to the very fullest!

Click here to watch a video on Chuck’s story: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kIVZimwT77E

Here is what our trainers are saying:

“Chuck is seriously dedicated to the program and he has such a wonderful attitude. He is a pleasure to be around, a pleasure to talk to, and people absolutely love him. I want to be like Chuck!” – Mike Wilcox

“I love working with Chuck! He works so hard and is 100% committed to getting a little better each and every day. Chuck works outside training time to practice movements that are difficult to him. This dedication is absolutely inspirational for me and makes my job that much better. I want to be like Chuck!” – Schaeffer Grierson

“In each and every training session, Chuck exceeds all of my expectations. I am constantly working to find new ways to challenge him. He is so fun to train! I want to be like Chuck!” -Katie Norwood

We all want to be more like Chuck! If this story has inspired you to get your mojo back, download our QuickStart Guide. Our trainer team has designed and at home QuickStart guide for you to get started with your commitment to healthy living at home. This QuickStart Guide will help you lay the foundation for your healthy lifestyle. Get your QuickStart Guide here (it’s free):

http://www.wilcoxwellnessfitness.com/quickstart.html

Enjoy! Please let us know if you have any questions.

Paige

