Holiday Treats

Happy Holidays! It is the most wonderful time of the year! This is a time of getting together with friends and family, reflecting on the past year, and counting the blessings in our life. I love this time of year! This is also the time of year when there are a lot of delicious temptations around.

At Wilcox Wellness & Fitness we believe in the 80 / 20 rule. This means that if 80% of the time you are on point – doing a really good job getting your workouts in and eating right, you should enjoy and not worry too much about the other 20% of the time when you are indulging in something you really love. The key here is indulging in something you really love – not something you kind of like, not something that is convenient at the time, not something that you liked when you were 5 years old. Think about your absolute favorite treat – the treat that dreams are made out of – the best thing you ever ate. That is what your 20% should be made out of. When you are eating / indulging in something that you really love it will satisfy you much more than something that you only kind of like.

Keep in mind that Holiday drinks can pack on the calories faster than some of those specialty treats! Not to say that you can’t enjoy some of your favorite holiday drinks, there are a lot of healthier alternatives that taste just as great!

Give our Pumpkin Spice Latte a try:

Love apple crisp? Give our baked apples a try:

These chocolate, caramel & almond clusters make a great gift!

We hope you enjoy these recipes and enjoy this most wonderful time of the year!

Workout At Home this Holiday Season

Did you over indulge a little bit? Need a super effective workout you can do with your own body weight anywhere? I had our trainer team design a highly effective 30 minute TABATA style workout just for you! Practice this workout 3 times per week for a month and marvel at the results.

This free QuickStart Guide includes a full 7 day whole foods based meal plan, a simple to implement exercise plan, 18 delicious whole foods based recipes, and daily encouragement from our trainer team to help you stick with the program.

