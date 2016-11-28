These are a few of our favorite things…

For this post, I asked our trainer team to help me pull together a list of our favorite things that make healthy living just a little bit easier, nicer, and more enjoyable. We are channeling our inner Oprah just in time for the holidays. Here are a few of our favorite things….

Smoothies

Smoothies are a great way to start the day. You can pack a lot of nutrients into one very easy to drink delicious treat. Here are our favorite smoothie recipes:

http://www.wilcoxwellnessfitness.com/smoothie-recipes.html



Hannaford To Go

Life is just so busy! Hanniford-to-Go makes grocery shopping a snap. Take a few minutes to build your order online (you can even save lists of items / staples you order on a regular basis) and select your pick up time. When you pick up your order, you tell hannaford what spot you are parked in. One person comes out and takes your payment method and another starts loading your car with your groceries. You’re in and out in less than 10 minutes! It’s amazing!

Minimalist Shoes

I love training in my Merrell minimalist shoes with the vibram sole. I find that my balance is better because my feet have more gripping contact with the floor. These shoes last forever and wash up great in the washing machine. I also use an older pair of these shoes for outdoor water adventures – white water rafting or exploring the coast. Here is the link: https://smile.amazon.com/Merrell-Womens-Vapor-Running-Castle/dp/B00RDL3XBM/ref=sr_1_1?ie=UTF8&qid=1479738666&sr=8-1&keywords=merrell+vibram+women

Dry Shampoo

How did it take me so long to find this? On days that I have had a workout and only have time for a quick rinse in the shower it is dry shampoo to the rescue! Just a few sprays and a brush and my hair is looking fresh again in a snap.

Essential Oils

Essential oils have been used for thousands of years for medicinal and health purposes. Essential oils come from distilling or extracting different parts of plants, including the flowers, leaves, bark, roots, resin and peels. I use essential oils for just about everything. I make a lot of my own beauty products including facial toner, moisturizer, and shampoo. I find that cold remedies that I make myself with essential oils are much better than store bought. My son and husband love this natural cough drop: lemon, peppermint, lavender, on guard, and essential oil mixed with honey. I make great smelling cleaning products with essential oils. I add citrus essential oil (lemon, grapefruit, or orange) to my water – it’s delicious! For more on essential oils, check out this article from Dr. Axe: https://draxe.com/essential-oil-uses-benefits/

Podcasts / Audiobooks

I love listening to podcasts and audiobooks when I am doing necessary tasks that are very time consuming. Getting into a great audiobook will make your commute a snap – maybe even the best part of your day. I also find that if I am out for a long run, I love running with a good book instead of music. I find I can get lost in a story and run for much longer.

Amazon Subscribe & Save

I am not a shopper. I can think of a lot more fun ways to spend a Saturday than in Target for toilet paper and dish soap. This is why I have all of our household staples – set up on auto delivery through Amazon Subscribe & Save. Set it and forget it! Monthly we receive all of our household necessities delivered for free and we even get 15% off the entire order for ordering more than 5 items at a time.

Electric Pressure Cooker

I am in love! A pressure cooker cooks your traditional recipes in about a quarter of the time but also infuses an amazing amount of flavor into your food. You can make a complete dish in one pot in less than 10 minutes and it tastes like Mama Leone snuck into your kitchen and had been cooking for you for days. Also, because pressure cooking reduces the cooking time, it is the best cooking method for vitamin retention. Bam!

Farmers Markets

We are so lucky in the greater Bangor area! We have wonderful options for local organic vegetables, local high quality meats, and other great local healthy food options. Here is the link to more information on the Bangor Region Farmers Markets: http://bangorfarmersmarket.org/

There you have it! Our favorite things… What are your favorite things?

Until next time….

Paige

